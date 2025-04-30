From Shoreline To Showstopper: ECD Reveals Vibrant Yellow Soft-Top Defender 90 “Beach Patrol”

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's leading creator of restored Land Rovers and custom classic vehicles, proudly debuts Project Beach Patrol, a Defender 90 soft top built for warm weather, relaxed cruising, and statement-making style-all handcrafted in the U.S.A.

Finished in a vivid Land Rover AA Yellow gloss finish, Beach Patrol is a one-of-one open-air Defender built entirely at ECD's 100,000-square-foot Florida facility. From its sleek black Optimil hardware to its powerful V8 heart, this Defender is engineered for long weekends, beach runs, and unforgettable coastal adventures.

A Clean Coastal Statement

Project Beach Patrol's exterior is designed for head-turning simplicity. The vibrant yellow body is accented by Narvik Black elements, including its mesh grille, fender flares, light surrounds, and SVX side steps. The roll cage, finished in matte black, adds contrast and structure to the open-top layout, while twin HELLA 500 LED spotlights on the brush guard create a purposeful silhouette. Riding on 18” Satin Black Kahn 1983 wheels and BFG All-Terrain tires, this D90 is ready for both sand and street.

A custom-painted brush guard, classic DRL-equipped front bumper, and round rear light guards round out the build, adding rugged utility to this otherwise breezy design. It's not just ready to drive-it's ready to be noticed.

Performance That Plays

Power comes from a GM LS3 6.2L V8 engine, delivering over 430 horsepower through a 6-speed automatic transmission. A Borla stainless dual sport exhaust adds throaty tone and visual symmetry, while heavy-duty axles and ECD's road suspension keep the ride confident. Alcon high-performance brakes with red calipers ensure modern stopping power that complements the vintage styling.

Inside: Sport Meets Sophistication

Inside, the 2+2 layout balances utility with luxury. Up front, Corbeau Trailcat seats are finished in black Cadence Licorice leather with yellow single vertical diamond stitching and heated functionality for cool nights along the coast. In the cargo area, staggered inward-facing jump seats mirror the finish, offering flexibility and style.

A MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, All American gauges, and a leather-wrapped Puma dash give the cockpit a tactile and driver-focused feel. The ECD custom center console houses dual USB outlets (A & C), and the audio system is upgraded with Pioneer components, Bluetooth, and CarPlay for seamless summer playlists.

Other comfort and convenience features include a digital rearview mirror, blind spot monitoring, remote start, and backup sensors-all integrated to modern standards while respecting the Defender's utilitarian heritage.

Project Beach Patrol: Full Specification Overview

Exterior

Paint: Land Rover AA Yellow (Gloss Finish)

Roll Cage: Multi-point, Matte Black

Grille: Body Color Surround with Narvik Black Mesh

Wheels: 18” Kahn 1983 – Satin Black

Tires: BFGoodrich All-Terrain – Black Walls Out

Bumper: Classic Style with DRLs & Brush Guard

Lighting: HELLA 500 Series LED Spotlights, Rear Light Guards (Round, Black)

Side Steps: SVX Black/Black

Door Handles & Hinges: Optimil Black Metal, Body Color Painted

Rear: NAS Style Rear Bumper with Swing-Away Carrier

Soft Top: Canvas, Black

Performance

Engine: GM LS3 V8

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Suspension: ECD Upgraded Road Suspension

Brakes: Alcon High-Performance (Red Calipers)

Exhaust: Borla Stainless Dual Sport – Left & Right

Axles: Heavy Duty

Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner

Interior

Layout: 2+2 (Front Buckets + Rear Jump Seats)

Seats: Corbeau Trailcats in Cadence Licorice Leather

Stitching: Yellow Single Vertical Diamond

Center Console: ECD Custom Console with USB-A and USB-C

Dash: Puma Style, Wrapped in Black Leather

Door Cards: Leather Wrapped with Diamond Stitching + Storage Pockets

Seat Belts: Custom Speed Yellow

Flooring: Raptor-Lined Tub + OEM Rubber Mats

Steering Wheel: MOMO Prototipo

Gauges: All American

Trim: Black Metal Kit

Technology & Electronics

Audio: Pioneer System with Subwoofer, CarPlay & Bluetooth

Charging: USB Outlets Front & Rear

Safety: Backup Camera, Sensors, Blind Spot Assistant

Mirrors: Digital Rear View

Convenience: Remote Locking & Alarm, Remote Start, Automatic Headlights

A Defender That Defines Summer

“Project Beach Patrol is a standout in our portfolio-it's carefree, sunny, and unmistakably personal,” said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer of ECD.“It's more than a soft-top Defender-it's a symbol of coastal escape, weekend freedom, and the confidence that comes from driving something truly one-of-a-kind.”

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold a combined 80 ASE and five master-level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .



Media Contact:

Kevin Kastner

Chief Revenue Officer

...

407-738-1056

