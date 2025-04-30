From Shoreline To Showstopper: ECD Reveals Vibrant Yellow Soft-Top Defender 90 “Beach Patrol”
KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's leading creator of restored Land Rovers and custom classic vehicles, proudly debuts Project Beach Patrol, a Defender 90 soft top built for warm weather, relaxed cruising, and statement-making style-all handcrafted in the U.S.A.
Finished in a vivid Land Rover AA Yellow gloss finish, Beach Patrol is a one-of-one open-air Defender built entirely at ECD's 100,000-square-foot Florida facility. From its sleek black Optimil hardware to its powerful V8 heart, this Defender is engineered for long weekends, beach runs, and unforgettable coastal adventures.
A Clean Coastal Statement
Project Beach Patrol's exterior is designed for head-turning simplicity. The vibrant yellow body is accented by Narvik Black elements, including its mesh grille, fender flares, light surrounds, and SVX side steps. The roll cage, finished in matte black, adds contrast and structure to the open-top layout, while twin HELLA 500 LED spotlights on the brush guard create a purposeful silhouette. Riding on 18” Satin Black Kahn 1983 wheels and BFG All-Terrain tires, this D90 is ready for both sand and street.
A custom-painted brush guard, classic DRL-equipped front bumper, and round rear light guards round out the build, adding rugged utility to this otherwise breezy design. It's not just ready to drive-it's ready to be noticed.
Performance That Plays
Power comes from a GM LS3 6.2L V8 engine, delivering over 430 horsepower through a 6-speed automatic transmission. A Borla stainless dual sport exhaust adds throaty tone and visual symmetry, while heavy-duty axles and ECD's road suspension keep the ride confident. Alcon high-performance brakes with red calipers ensure modern stopping power that complements the vintage styling.
Inside: Sport Meets Sophistication
Inside, the 2+2 layout balances utility with luxury. Up front, Corbeau Trailcat seats are finished in black Cadence Licorice leather with yellow single vertical diamond stitching and heated functionality for cool nights along the coast. In the cargo area, staggered inward-facing jump seats mirror the finish, offering flexibility and style.
A MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, All American gauges, and a leather-wrapped Puma dash give the cockpit a tactile and driver-focused feel. The ECD custom center console houses dual USB outlets (A & C), and the audio system is upgraded with Pioneer components, Bluetooth, and CarPlay for seamless summer playlists.
Other comfort and convenience features include a digital rearview mirror, blind spot monitoring, remote start, and backup sensors-all integrated to modern standards while respecting the Defender's utilitarian heritage.
Project Beach Patrol: Full Specification Overview
Exterior
Paint: Land Rover AA Yellow (Gloss Finish)
Roll Cage: Multi-point, Matte Black
Grille: Body Color Surround with Narvik Black Mesh
Wheels: 18” Kahn 1983 – Satin Black
Tires: BFGoodrich All-Terrain – Black Walls Out
Bumper: Classic Style with DRLs & Brush Guard
Lighting: HELLA 500 Series LED Spotlights, Rear Light Guards (Round, Black)
Side Steps: SVX Black/Black
Door Handles & Hinges: Optimil Black Metal, Body Color Painted
Rear: NAS Style Rear Bumper with Swing-Away Carrier
Soft Top: Canvas, Black
Performance
Engine: GM LS3 V8
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Suspension: ECD Upgraded Road Suspension
Brakes: Alcon High-Performance (Red Calipers)
Exhaust: Borla Stainless Dual Sport – Left & Right
Axles: Heavy Duty
Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner
Interior
Layout: 2+2 (Front Buckets + Rear Jump Seats)
Seats: Corbeau Trailcats in Cadence Licorice Leather
Stitching: Yellow Single Vertical Diamond
Center Console: ECD Custom Console with USB-A and USB-C
Dash: Puma Style, Wrapped in Black Leather
Door Cards: Leather Wrapped with Diamond Stitching + Storage Pockets
Seat Belts: Custom Speed Yellow
Flooring: Raptor-Lined Tub + OEM Rubber Mats
Steering Wheel: MOMO Prototipo
Gauges: All American
Trim: Black Metal Kit
Technology & Electronics
Audio: Pioneer System with Subwoofer, CarPlay & Bluetooth
Charging: USB Outlets Front & Rear
Safety: Backup Camera, Sensors, Blind Spot Assistant
Mirrors: Digital Rear View
Convenience: Remote Locking & Alarm, Remote Start, Automatic Headlights
A Defender That Defines Summer
“Project Beach Patrol is a standout in our portfolio-it's carefree, sunny, and unmistakably personal,” said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer of ECD.“It's more than a soft-top Defender-it's a symbol of coastal escape, weekend freedom, and the confidence that comes from driving something truly one-of-a-kind.”
To begin your own custom journey, visit or schedule a design consultation with the ECD team.
About ECD Auto Design
ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold a combined 80 ASE and five master-level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .
