PST Group AB Has Signed A Contract With UAB Ekos Lc Worth EUR 22.95 Million For The Construction Of A Commercial Building In Kaunas.
The total area of the four-storey administrative, retail and warehousing building will be around 22,000 sq. m, with an estimated completion date of 14 months from the date of signing the contract.
The aim will be to achieve the highest possible BREEAM In-Use (the standard for assessing the sustainability of existing buildings) rating for an A++ energy performance class building.
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
