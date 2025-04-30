Ambassador Han Jing Gives A Lecture To Students Officers Of The Defense Services Command And Staff College Of Zambia

On 29 April 2025, Ambassador Han Jing was invited by the Ministry of Defense of Zambia to give a lecture at the Defense Services Command and Staff College of Zambia. Maambo Haamaundu, Permanent Secretary for Defense, and Commandant of the College Brigadier General Chiluba, were present.

Focusing on the theme of China's Initiatives and China-Africa Cooperation, Ambassador Han elaborated on the three global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, and the achievements of China and Zambia in deepening high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and military cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State. Ambassador Han also answered questions about the revitalization of TAZARA, regional security, among other issues, and how the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and the concept of building a community for mankind with a shared future were reflected in China-Africa cooperation. The lecture took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The Defense Services Command and Staff College of Zambia is the highest institution under the Ministry of Defense of Zambia for training senior military officers. More than 60 student officers from Zambia, Tanzania and other African countries attended the lecture.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.