Argentina’S MERVAL Falls Again As Global Momentum Bypasses Buenos Aires
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine stock market closed Tuesday, April 29, with the S&P MERVAL index at 2,158,847.75 ARS, reflecting a 0.94% drop.
This marks its second straight session in the red. The numbers come from data released by TradingView and Buenos Aires' local exchange. A mix of local uncertainty and international disconnection weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
Global equities showed more strength, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.75% and the S&P 500 adding 0.58%. European indices followed a similar path, with the FTSE 100 logging its twelfth consecutive gain.
While Wall Street focused on earnings and growth projections, Buenos Aires moved to a more cautious rhythm. Investors remained uneasy about Argentina's macroeconomic direction, even as global liquidity conditions improved.
The MERVAL's fundamentals reflect a market stuck in a holding pattern. Its estimated price-to-earnings ratio stands at 13.53, aligning with historical norms. Yet, the broader picture suggests a disconnect.
Despite gains in global equities, Argentine stocks did not catch the wave. The lack of strong local catalysts held prices back. Volume remained relatively stable, closing near 2.18 million, but it failed to support upward movement.
Some sectors did manage to perform well over the week. Financials rose 10.19%, while Materials added 7.93% and Healthcare advanced 7.89%. However, these numbers did little to counterbalance overall weakness.
Even within this mixed backdrop, extreme volatility surfaced. Celulosa Argentina's share price exploded over 9,500%, most likely driven by speculative trades rather than fundamentals.
Banco Patagonia's Strong Performance Amid Argentina's Uncertainty
Banco Patagonia rose 26.2%, benefiting from solid earnings and investor rotation into financials. Energy firm Capex gained 15.5%, likely reacting to broader optimism in the commodity sector.
At the same time, ETF flows offered limited support. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) rose modestly to $86.14, up just 0.44%. International capital showed some interest, but not enough to move the needle for local investors.
Technical indicators provided little relief. The MERVAL traded below its major moving averages, signaling a bearish short-term outlook. Recent attempts at recovery have failed to hold, as traders sold into strength.
Bollinger Bands narrowed through Tuesday's session, indicating lower volatility but offering no clear signal of reversal. Argentina's fundamentals have not shifted meaningfully.
The country remains locked in tense negotiations with international creditors. Inflation stays high, and domestic demand remains patchy. Investors lack a clear roadmap from policymakers, which makes pricing risk difficult.
Tuesday's decline underscored Argentina's isolation from broader global gains. While international investors rewarded growth and earnings elsewhere, they left Argentina waiting. Until confidence returns, the MERVAL will likely struggle to reclaim momentum.
