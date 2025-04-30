403
Precious Metals Drop In Early April 30 Trading On Improved Economic Sentiment
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 30, 2025, global gold and silver prices posted a clear retreat, ending a months-long rally that saw both metals reach historic highs.
According to data from Discovery Alert and market sources, gold dropped by 0.63% to $3,323.80 per ounce, while silver slipped 0.59% to about $33 per ounce.
In India, gold fell by nearly ₹200 per 10 grams and silver by around ₹220 per kilogram, reflecting the global trend.
This pullback did not materialize from thin air. The immediate catalyst was a visible easing in U.S.-China trade tensions.
Recent weeks brought signals of cooperation between the world's two largest economies, including China's move to waive tariffs on some U.S. imports and softer rhetoric from U.S. officials.
These developments reduced the urgency for investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets like gold and silver.
At the same time, the market braced for key economic data releases in the U.S. and Europe.
Investors anticipated first-quarter GDP, employment, and inflation figures, all of which could influence central bank decisions on interest rates.
The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both hinted at possible rate cuts, but the timing and scale remain uncertain.
This anticipation added a layer of caution, prompting some investors to lock in profits from the metals' earlier surge.
The U.S. dollar also showed signs of stabilization after months of weakness, making gold and silver less attractive to buyers using other currencies.
This currency effect amplified the metals' decline, especially after gold's record-breaking run above $3,400 per ounce and silver's struggle to break past technical resistance.
Silver's drop stands out for its volatility. Earlier in April, silver experienced a 14% crash over two days, falling below $30 per ounce as trade war anxieties and fears of weaker industrial demand spooked the market.
The gold-to-silver ratio surged to levels not seen since 2020, highlighting silver's underperformance relative to gold.
These price moves reflect a classic mercantile response: as trade barriers soften and economic outlooks improve, capital flows out of defensive assets and into growth opportunities.
The metals' correction signals not a crisis, but a recalibration of risk and reward in a shifting global landscape.
