403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile Holds Interest Rate Steady As U.S. Tariffs Challenge Export Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Central Bank, according to its official statement, kept the benchmark interest rate at 5% for the fourth straight time this April. This decision follows the United States' recent move to impose a 10% tariff on imports from Chile and other countries.
The Chilean government, through Finance Minister Mario Marcel, confirmed that copper and timber exports are temporarily exempt, pending a U.S. review. Despite this, most other goods now face higher costs in the U.S. market.
Chilean exports reached a record $100.2 billion in 2024, driven by copper, which brought in $50.9 billion, up 17.3% from the previous year. However, lithium exports dropped 56.6% to $2.9 billion.
The U.S. remains a key market, taking in $953.7 million in Chilean services alone. Over 8,500 Chilean companies exported goods last year, with small and medium-sized firms accounting for 53% of exporters and $2.2 billion in shipments.
The U.S. tariffs come as global financial markets face volatility, with rising U.S. interest rates and mixed performance in equities and currencies. Chile's peso has strengthened 7% and its IPSA stock index rose 6%, reflecting some resilience.
Headline inflation in Chile stood at 4.9% in March, with the Central Bank aiming to bring it down to 3% over two years. Chile's government stresses its commitment to open trade and is using its Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. to address these challenges.
Exporters now face a more complex landscape, as tariffs and shifting global demand test the country's long-standing export-led growth model. The Central Bank continues to monitor risks, balancing inflation control with support for economic activity.
The Chilean government, through Finance Minister Mario Marcel, confirmed that copper and timber exports are temporarily exempt, pending a U.S. review. Despite this, most other goods now face higher costs in the U.S. market.
Chilean exports reached a record $100.2 billion in 2024, driven by copper, which brought in $50.9 billion, up 17.3% from the previous year. However, lithium exports dropped 56.6% to $2.9 billion.
The U.S. remains a key market, taking in $953.7 million in Chilean services alone. Over 8,500 Chilean companies exported goods last year, with small and medium-sized firms accounting for 53% of exporters and $2.2 billion in shipments.
The U.S. tariffs come as global financial markets face volatility, with rising U.S. interest rates and mixed performance in equities and currencies. Chile's peso has strengthened 7% and its IPSA stock index rose 6%, reflecting some resilience.
Headline inflation in Chile stood at 4.9% in March, with the Central Bank aiming to bring it down to 3% over two years. Chile's government stresses its commitment to open trade and is using its Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. to address these challenges.
Exporters now face a more complex landscape, as tariffs and shifting global demand test the country's long-standing export-led growth model. The Central Bank continues to monitor risks, balancing inflation control with support for economic activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment