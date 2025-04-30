How India And Pakistan Compare In Military Powers, Strength And Defence Budget: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan on Wednesday alleged that India may be considering a military action against its neighbouring country in the next 24-36 hours. The allegations were made as tension between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. At least 26 people were killed in the attack.
Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, released a statement on Wednesday, saying that Pakistan“has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours...” Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: CCS reviews overall security situation
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Da also said there were“intel reports” which indicate that India is considering an“escalatory move”. Amid such "intel reports", former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that“Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure”.
TIndia has not responded to Pakistan's claims as of now.
In the wake of Pakistan's claims about "military action by India" in the next 24-36 hours, here's a look at the comparison of the military strength of the two neighbouring countries: Also Read | 'Won't strike first but...': Pakistan amid fears of 'military action' by India Military ranking
According to the Global Firepower ranking, India is fourth, while Pakistan is ranked 12th among 145 countries considered for the annual GFP review.
Meanwhile, according to Military Watch Magazine , India falls among Tier 2 military powers, while Pakistan falls among Tier 3 military powers.Defence Budget
In the 2025 Union Budget , India allocated ₹6.8 lakh crore for the defence sector for FY 2025-26, including ₹1.8 lakh crore for the modernisation of the military. India's defence budget accounted for 1.9 per cent of India's projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 and 13.45 per cent of the government's budget.
Meanwhile, in June 2024, Pakistan allocated ₹2.12 lakh crore (Pakistani Rs) or INR ₹64,082 crore for FY 2024-25. Pakistan -based Dawn News reported last year that the allocation for the armed forces in the next fiscal year (FY 25-26) is set at 1.7 per cent of GDP. Also Read | Defence stocks in action! HAL, Mazagon Dock, GRSE, others rise up to 15% today
India's military spending in 2024 was nearly nine times that of Pakistan's expenditure, news agency PTI reported, while citing a study released by a leading Swedish think tank on Monday.
As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) , India's military expenditure, the fifth largest globally, grew by 1.6 per cent to $86.1 billion while Pakistan spent $10.2 billion.Manpower
According to Global Firepower data, India's "Available Manpower" stands at 662,290,299, while that of Pakistan is said to be around 108,516,336.
India has around 51,37,550 (51 lakh) military personnel and Pakistan has approximately 17,04,000 (17 lakh) military personnel, as per the data.
Meanwhile, there are 14 lakh active personnel in the Indian military, as per Global Firepower, and 6.5 lakh active personnel in the Pakistani military.
According to Military Watch Magazine, India has 4,241,500 combat personnel, while Pakistan has 964,000 combat personnel.Army, Air Force and Navy personnel Also Read | Defence stocks in action! HAL, Mazagon Dock, GRSE, others rise up to 15% today Also Read | India steps up economic pressure on Pakistan
| No of personnel
| India
| Pakistan
| Army
| 21 lakh (21,97,117)
| 13 lakh (13,11,500)
| Air Force
| 3 lakh (3,10,575)
| 78,128
| Navy personnel
| one lakh (1,42,252)
| One lakh (1,24,800)
Naval forces
India has 293 assets, including two aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers, 14 frigates, 18 Corvettes, 135 patrol vessels and 18 submarines.
In comparison, Pakistan has 121 assets including nine frigates, 69 Patrol vessels, nine Corvettes, eight submarines and three mine warfare. It has zero aircraft carriers or destroyers, as per Global Firepower.
According to Global Firepower, here's what the figures say:
|
| India
| Pakistan
| Aircraft Carriers
| 2
| 0
| Destroyers
| 13
| 0
| Frigates
| 14
| 9
| Corvettes
| 18
| 9
| Submarines
| 18
| 8
| Mine warfare
| 0
| 3
| Petrol vessels
| 135
| 69
| Total
| 293
| 121
According to Military Watch Magazine, here's what the figures say:
| NAVAL POWER
| India
| Pakistan
| Supercarriers
| 0
| 0
| Aircraft Carriers
| 1
| 0
| STOVL/ Helicopter Carriers
| 0
| 0
| Cruisers/Destroyers
| 11
| 0
| Frigates
| 13
| 9
| Corvettes
| 22
| 0
| Patrol craft
| 139
| 11
| Mine Warfare
| 4
| 3
| Attack Submarines
| 16
| 5
| Ballistic Missile Submarines
| 1
| 0
Air power
India has 2,229 aircraft (1,672 readiness), while Pakistan has 1,399 (797 readiness) aircraft. According to Global Firepower, here's what the figures say:
|
| India
| Pakistan
| Fighters
| 513
| 328
| Attack
| 130
| 90
| Transports
| 270
| 64
| Trainers
| 351
| 565
| Special-Mission
| 74
| 27
| Tanker fleet
| 6
| 4
| Helicopters
| 899
| 373
| Attack Helicopters
| 80
| 57
According to Military Watch Magazine, here's what the figures say:
| AERIAL POWERS
| India
| Pakistan
| Total Fixed Wing Combat Aircraft
| 766
| 517
| Heavyweight Fighters
| 283
| 0
| Light/Medium Fighters
| 221
| 244
| Legacy Fighters
| 147
| 246
| Strike Fighters
| 0
| 0
| Attack
| 115
| 27
| Bombers
| 0
| 0
| Airborne Early Warning
| 6
| 8
| Defensive Anti Aircraft Missile Strength
| 7
| 4
Army, ground personnel
According to Military Watch Magazine, here's what the figures say:
| ARMY
| India
| Pakistan
| Battle Tanks
| 3982
| 2687
| Total Combat Personnel
| 4,241,500
| 964,000
| Total Artillery
| 1922
| 1842
| Combat Helicopters
| 39
| 43
| Support Helicopters
| 700
| 328
| Armoured Fighting Vehicles
| 3200
| 2600
| Transport Aircraft
| 708
| 296
| Ground Based Ballistic Missile Strength - Rating from 1-6
| 5
| 4
|
|
|
(With inputs from Global Firepower and Military Watch Magazine)
