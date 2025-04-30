Elon Musk Look-Alike, A 28-Year-Old Singer, Not Happy About The Resemblance, 'He's Not A Nice Person'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hugo One, a 28-year-old singer from Luxembourg City, often gets mistaken for Elon Musk . He says people often mistake him for the world's richest man and founder of SpaceX and Tesla . They stop him at supermarkets, clubs and bars, and sometimes even ask for selfies.

Hugo, an English and French teacher in Berlin, was first told in 2018 by a student that he looked like Elon Musk. Since then, he has heard it a few times every month.

| 'Who's running America?' Another Elon Musk look-alike discovered in Pakistan

During a road trip in Scotland in April 2025, strangers in Aberdeen again said he resembled Musk. What makes him happy is that he has never faced abuse for it.

During a reunion night out in Aberdeen, Scotland , a group shouted,“You're Elon Musk!” They didn't believe he wasn't. Hugo says this kind of confusion happens at least twice a month.

“Do the dance,” said one of them as he demanded Hugo to do the typical Elon Musk move.

| PM Modi's look-alike sells Pani Puri in Gujarat; netizens react

“This joke is getting tiresome, but Scotland, I love you,” Hugo One wrote while sharing a video of his encounter.

“A passing resemblance, but think it is more because you didn't react much (probably best in the circumstance) it looks like him mannerisms wise. Hope it drives lots of traffic your way,” commented one user.

| Doppelganger murder: German woman kills look-alike to fake own death 'I don't take it as a compliment'

Though he finds the attention tiring and unwanted, he still feels good about his looks. He has no plans to change anything. That night, he was stopped five times and felt very exhausted.

“I don't take it as a compliment to be compared to Elon because he's not a nice person. He's also not at all good-looking. But, I took it as a laugh because they were a nice friendly group of lads,” SWNS quoted him as saying.

“Plus, it's created some great traffic to my page, and people are downloading my songs,” the singer added.

The interest in“Elon Musk” during April 29-30 was high on Google India:

The interest in“Elon Musk” during April 29-30 was high on Google India