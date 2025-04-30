Delhi Government Permits IAF To Use 16 Govt Schools As Temporary Observation For Defence Exercise Check List
"This has the precedence from previous MoD (Ministry of Defence) activations during yearly national events (Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations) (sic)," Delhi government 's directorate of education order read
The order's subject line read, "Permission to use premises of schools for Delhi Integrated Air Defence Activation" for the air force exercise.
In pursuance of Ministry of Defence (MoD)'s direction,“certain school buildings under your department's jurisdiction are found suitable for temporary usage”, the order added. The premises are to be taken in use for "temporary" deployment of a communication set-up.List of all those 16 schools to be used for Defence exercise temporarily Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Mukharji Nagar Govt Girls Sr Sec School No. 1, Yamuna Vihar Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec school, Chilla village
4. Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec school, Preet Vihar
5. Sarvodya Co-ed, No. 2, Kalkaji
6. Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya Middle School Jogabai, Batlla house
7. Govt Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Dakshinpuri extension
8. Ishani govt Sarvodya Kanya Vidayala, G Block, Saket
9. Govt Girls Sr Sec School, B-1, Vasant Kunj
10. Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Mahipalpur
11. Govt Sarvodya Kanya Vidayala, Samalka
12. Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence , Sector 1 , Dwarka
13. Govt. Girls Senior Sec School, Ambika Vihar
14. Govt. Girls Senior Sec School, Uttam Nagar
15 Co-education Vidyalaya, Sultanpur Majra, Mangol Puri
16. Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Avantika, Sector 1, Rohini
