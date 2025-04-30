Safest Airlines Of 2025 Full-Service And Budget Options Revealed

Dhaka: For many travelers, turbulence in the skies is nothing compared to the anxiety of stepping onto a plane. But thanks to the latest safety rankings from AirlineRatings, nervous flyers can rest a little easier when booking their next trip.

Each year, the aviation safety and product rating website evaluates global airlines on a wide range of factors, including fleet age, incident history, pilot training, and operational excellence. Their newly released 2025 rankings are a reassuring guide for those who prioritize safety in the skies.

Leading the way this year is Air New Zealand, claiming the top spot among full-service carriers for its unwavering commitment to safety, cutting-edge training, and a modern fleet. Just behind it in second place is Qantas, long celebrated for its stellar safety record. Sharing third place are three highly respected airlines: Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates.

Other top contenders rounding out the elite full-service list include Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways, ANA, and EVA Air. Major names like Korean Air, Alaska Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and American Airlines also made the cut, along with European heavyweights Lufthansa, Swiss, British Airways, and Finnair.

For those flying on a budget, there's good news too. Hong Kong Express took the crown for the safest low-cost airline, having maintained a spotless safety record throughout the year. Jetstar Group and Ryanair follow closely, with other well-known names like easyJet, AirAsia, and Wizz Air included in the rankings.

Several budget carriers are new to the 2025 list, including Japan's Zipair, the UK's Jet2, and Latvia's Air Baltic - each recognized for strong safety protocols and operational reliability.

