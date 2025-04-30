Bangladesh Will Take Center Stage At The 'Passport To The World' Cultural Fest In Jeddah, From May 7-10

Jeddah:“Your Passport to the World” has been launched in Jeddah today, 30 April, offering a month-long celebration of culture, cuisine and performance from the Bangladesh, India, Philippines and Sudan.

The event, organized by the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Quality of Life Program, is a gesture of appreciation, reflecting Saudi Arabia's ongoing cultural transformation and its message of welcome to residents from these countries.

The program will feature interactive performances, traditional dances, artistic displays and food, with each country taking center stage on specific dates: Philippines from April 30 to May 3 Bangladesh from May 7 to 10, India from May 14 to 17, and Sudan from May 21 to 24.

Mohammed Al-Abadi, one of the event organizers, said:“The purpose of the event is to unite and reconnect communities through a cross-cultural gathering.”

Entry to the event and all concerts is free“in service to the community and to bring smiles to people's faces.”

Since it is on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers advise families to arrive between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to secure a good spot and avoid overcrowding.

Music will enjoy the spotlight with performances by top singers and DJs from each country. Bangladesh will be represented by Ruhani Salsabil and 14 others India are Jubin Nautiyal, Aakanksha Sharma and 12 other prominent artists.

From the Philippines, Angeline Quinto, Bugoy Drilon, and 10 other performers will take the stage. while Sudan's lineup includes rapper Dafencii, Insaf Madani and 10 well-known artists.

There will also be children's activities, and all concerts will be standing-room only, in a family-friendly, smoke-free environment. To ensure safety, each child will receive a tracking wristband upon entry to prevent them from getting lost.

Additionally, culinary experiences and interactive displays will highlight the folklore and social customs of the participating countries.

Each country's pavilion at Al-Fayhaa walkway will feature its traditional attire, handicrafts, dance performances, foods, open markets, stages, and interactive installations.

As a visual centerpiece, the event will feature large, illuminated sculptures symbolizing each country: a Bengal tiger for Bangladesh, an elephant for India, a lizard for the Philippines, and a rhinoceros for Sudan.

