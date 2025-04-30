Operational Police Protective Services Expands Comprehensive Event Security Solutions With A Focus On High-Risk Events And VIP Protection

The security service specializes in providing security for high-profile events and individuals

Pasadena, Maryland, 30th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Operational Police Protective Services (OPPS), a premier provider of armed and unarmed security across the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the expansion of its event security solutions, with a specialized focus on high-risk events and VIP protection. This strategic enhancement is in response to rising demand for security services capable of managing complex threat environments at large-scale gatherings, political functions, and exclusive private events.

With a team composed of former federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals, OPPS is uniquely positioned to offer a level of precision, discretion, and tactical readiness unmatched by traditional security providers. Their upgraded event security service includes threat assessments, pre-event planning, armed escort services, crowd control, and real-time incident response.

“Security threats are evolving, and high-profile events now require more than just basic coverage,” said a spokesperson from OPPS.“Our expanded services ensure our clients, their guests, and their assets are protected by professionals with real-world experience handling critical situations. Whether it's a political summit, celebrity appearance, or corporate gala, we offer security that's proactive, not reactive.”

The expanded offerings include:



Armed and unarmed personnel for perimeter control and entry point screening

Executive protection teams for high-profile individuals and VIPs

Surveillance and threat detection support using advanced monitoring tools

Liaison coordination with local law enforcement and emergency responders Tailored emergency response protocols for crowd control, evacuations, and crisis mitigation

OPPS emphasizes custom planning for every event, recognizing that no two venues or audiences carry the same risk profile. The organization works closely with event organizers, public safety officials, and private stakeholders to build integrated security strategies that ensure safety without compromising guest experience.

With operations in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, OPPS has provided protection for government delegations, Fortune 500 executives, and entertainment industry leaders.

For more information about Operational Police Protective Services and to schedule a consultation, contact them on the information provided below.

About Operational Police Protective Services

Operational Police Protective Services is a premier provider of professional security solutions, offering off-duty police officers, armed security personnel, and tailored protective services. Dedicated to excellence, Operational Police Protective Services ensures safety and peace of mind for clients across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Contact Details

Website: Police Protective Servicesprotection

Email: ejanik@Opertional Police Protective Servicesprotection