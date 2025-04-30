New World Order: Art Of The Deal Vs Art Of War

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US-China trade war has evolved into a structural confrontation . It is not just about tariffs or technology; it is about two different philosophies of power and time. On one side is a strategy of transactional urgency. On the other, one of systemic patience. This is the contest between Trump's“Art of the Deal” and China's“Art of War.”

Donald Trump's“Art of the Deal” strategy thrives on disruption, unpredictability and short-term leverage. In April 2025, Trump announced new tariffs – 10% across the board on all imports, so-called“reciprocal” tariffs of varying levels on nations with trade surpluses with the US and up to 145% on Chinese goods.

This strategy aims for immediate political and economic wins. As Trump once said,“You have to be unpredictable. That's how you win.”

China's“Art of War,” drawn from Sun Tzu's ancient teachings, values patience , positioning and indirect strength. Beijing's response is deliberate. Tariffs match US actions, but China also accelerates long-term projects: Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade integration, Belt and Road Initiative refinements and an expansion of the digital yuan to challenge dollar dominance.

Sun Tzu reminds us,“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

The US operates on an electoral clock . Every four years, strategies recalibrate toward voter priorities. Trump's tariffs are part of a narrative of American strength and industrial revival, as spelled out in the Project 2025 blueprint he appears to be following. Multilateral structures like the WTO are pushed aside. His new world order is built through a series of deals.

China, on the other hand, plans across decades. 2049 , the centenary of the People's Republic, remains its guiding horizon. Each move in trade, technology and finance aims at reducing vulnerability and increasing strategic autonomy. The digital yuan's cross-border trials and rising yuan-based trade settlements, now at 20%, reflect this shift.

Trump's“maximum pressure” approach focuses on bilateral surpluses and supply chain re-shoring. The goal is visible: American factories, American jobs, American strength. Political momentum builds around anti-China populism.