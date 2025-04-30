China Should Seize The Climate Change Leadership Crown

MENAFN - Asia Times) The second Trump administration has announced various anti-climate policies under its“America First” strategy. Leaving the Paris agreement , kicking off a trade war, shutting down USA ID and drilling for more oil and gas will not only undermine the US's international reputation but will undermine the global effort to combat climate change.

With the US in retreat from climate action and Europe preoccupied by security challenges, new leadership is urgently needed. China may be poised to fill this gap.

The country is already dominant in most clean technologies, and its top leaders say climate action can help the country fulfill its responsibilities as a major power . The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, reiterated this message at a recent closed-door meeting of heads of state, organised by the UN secretary general to discuss the climate crisis.

After nodding to the Trump-initiated global economic shock, Xi said China“will overcome the headwinds and steadily move forward global climate governance.”

But to take on this leadership, Beijing must first strengthen China's domestic policies along with its support for climate action in the Global South. The country has made remarkable progress on clean energy, and its carbon emissions may peak this year .

But more than 60% of the electricity generated in the country still comes from coal, and it remains unclear how fast the government plans to phase out fossil fuels. Meanwhile, some provincial governments are still issuing permits to add new coal-fired power plants.

Coal storage in Ningbo, China. Photo: Alex Tao Wang / shutterstock via The Conversation