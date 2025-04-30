Dubai Hosts U15 Football Challenge Cup

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

DUBAI: The Under-15 Football Challenge Cup will kick off today (Thursday, May 1) at the Humaid Al Tayer Stadium in Al Nasr Club.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with Delta Company, the tournament that will conclude with the final on Sunday (May 4), is part of the Council's strategic plan to nurture young athletic talent and foster public-private partnerships by hosting impactful international youth events that contribute to talent development and boost sports tourism in Dubai.

The tournament brings together 20 youth teams from the UAE and several Arab countries. Representing the UAE are top clubs including Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta Club alongside several local and international academies.

The international line-up of teams includes Al Seeb Club and titleholders Al Jawhara Academy from Oman, Dhahran Club from Saudi Arabia, Amman Club from Jordan, along with teams from Lebanon, Bahrain and Iraq.

This championship serves as a vital platform for players transitioning from grassroots to youth-level football, offering an opportunity to assess player capabilities and engage in valuable competition against a range of Arab footballing styles.

The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with local clubs, continues to spearhead initiatives that support young athletes, with tournaments like this playing a significant role in the improved performance of UAE clubs locally and internationally.

The selection process for the 20 teams was carefully curated to feature as many as ten UAE-based sides pitted against an equal number from other Arab nations, ensuring players benefit from diverse and challenging matchups. Each local team will face an international counterpart to maximize the competitive experience.

The tournament complements a growing calendar of international youth competitions hosted by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with the private sector. Past events include the Dubai Intercontinental Cup U13 and the MENA Dubai Cup, which features age groups ranging from 12 to 16-year-olds.

As a high-level competitive platform, the Under-15 Football Challenge Cup aims to strengthen bonds among Arab youth through sport and allow potential talents to showcase their skills in a professional, well-organised setting that reflects Dubai's position as a leading regional sports hub.

Last year's edition saw Oman's Al Jawhara Academy crowned champions after defeating UAE's Al Nasr Club in the final, while the inaugural edition was won by Jordan's Forsan team, who overcame Lebanon's Safa Club. UAE's Al Wasl finished third in that tournament.