CCS Reviews J & K Security Situation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid speculations about India's possible response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The CCS took place a day after PM Modi held a meeting with the top defence brass on the Pahalgam attack.
It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.
In the meeting on Tuesday, Modi asserted that the armed forces have“complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said.
The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.
Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, the sources said.
