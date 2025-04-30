Common Risks Covered Under Cargo Insurance

Certain cargo insurance policies include coverage for optional damage due to war, strikes, riots, or civil unrest. This is most applicable to cargo moving through areas of political unrest or conflict areas. However, companies need to read their policies thoroughly for anyexclusions on cargo insurance because these risks may not be insured unless specifically opted for.

For perishable items like food, drugs, and chemicals, contamination or spoilage is a major risk. Temperature changes, exposure to contaminants, or delays can make these items unusable. Insurance policies for cargo cover these risks, so companies are reimbursed for losses due to such occurrences. This coverage is crucial to preserve the integrity and value of perishable shipments.

Regular cargo insurance will not replace financial losses in the event of delay. Although a few policies provide limited cover for additional costs arising out of customs delays, like storage charges or reshipment costs, those are mostly offered as add-ons with stringent terms and restrictions. The details of this coverage can have restrictions and extensions at option, so it's advisable to check the terms for possible exclusions under cargo insurance in regard to such delays.

Cargo insurance is indispensable for exporters, importers, and logistics providers, offering protection against various risks associated with the transportation of goods. Understanding the variousrisks covered under cargo insurance enables businesses to select appropriate policies as per their specific needs.

