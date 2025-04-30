Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Officials Review Security Arrangements At Key Tourists Destinations Near Jammu

Officials Review Security Arrangements At Key Tourists Destinations Near Jammu


2025-04-30 08:18:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A week after the Pahalgam terror attack, a senior police officer visited renowned tourist destinations near Jammu and conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil visited Patnitop and adjoining Nathatop and Sanasar located on the old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar national highway between Udhampur and Ramban districts which are visited by large number of holiday-makers round-the-year.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Kulbir Singh and other police and civil officers including representatives of Patnitop Development Authority and officers of Tourism department, the DIG reviewed the security measures taken for the safety of the visitors, a police spokesperson said.

After undertaking a detailed evaluation of the security measures in place at key tourist spots, Patil also held an interactive meeting with representatives of various hotel associations, trekking associations, and local residents including former sarpanches, he said.

The spokesperson said the participants were briefed about the security arrangements made for the safety of the public and to maintain law and order.

Read Also CCS Reviews J&K Security Situation Pahalgam Attack: Union Home Secretary Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Additional measures needed to be taken were also discussed besides improving synergy amongst the stakeholders, he said.

The DIG emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and comfort of visitors.

The officials also discussed strategies to enhance coordination between the police and civil administration, improve surveillance, and maintain law and order for the ensuing peak season, the spokesperson said.

He said the visit reflects the administration's commitment to promoting Patnitop, Nathatop and Sanasar as secure destinations for tourists from across the country.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30042025000215011059ID1109491016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search