Iran To Hold Talks With European Troika Ahead Of US Negotiations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 30 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced, Wednesday, that Iran will hold talks with the European Troika-France, the UK, and Germany- on Friday in Rome, ahead of indirect negotiations with the United States.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Araghchi said the European side has been reassessing its role in the negotiations due to what he described as wrong policies.
He added that Iran is willing to engage in the next round of talks in Rome in an effort to reach mutual understanding through international cooperation.
While stressing the importance of dialogue with Europe, Araghchi emphasized that the primary negotiations are currently taking place with the US.
He confirmed that the next round of indirect talks with Washington-mediated by Oman-will also be held in Rome on Saturday, aiming to resolve outstanding issues and reach an understanding.
Iran has so far held three rounds of indirect negotiations with the US in Muscat and Rome, involving Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff. (end)
