Oneseven Awarded USA TODAY's 2025 Best Financial Advisory Firms

Ranked #13 Nationally and #1 in Ohio

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven is honored to be awarded USA TODAY's 2025 list of Best Financial Advisory Firms , securing the #13 spot nationwide and the #1 position in the state of Ohio .

The recognition comes after a year of record-breaking growth and continued momentum. In the past 12 months alone, OneSeven has expanded its national footprint, welcomed over 11 new advisor teams , and surpassed $5.3 billion in client assets under management .

"We've always said OneSeven is about building something bigger than ourselves-and this award is proof that we're doing just that," said Todd Resnick, Co-Founder and CEO of OneSeven . "Our growth isn't just about numbers. It's about people. It's about bringing on advisors who care deeply about their clients, and giving them the tools, support, and culture to thrive."

Compiled by USA TODAY and Statista, the rankings are based on peer recommendations, industry data, and client satisfaction-highlighting firms that consistently deliver trust, transparency, and outstanding service.

OneSeven's model has resonated with advisors seeking more than just a platform-they're looking for a community rooted in purpose, performance, and partnership. The firm's unique approach combines robust investment strategy, financial planning expertise, and a values-driven ethos that empowers both advisors and clients to own their success.

"As we look ahead, we're more energized than ever," said Rick Gross, Co-Founder and President of OneSeven . "This recognition isn't a finish line-it's a launchpad. We're building a future-focused firm where relationships matter, and where clients and advisors grow together."

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a dynamic, forward-thinking firm dedicated to empowering financial advisors to reach new heights of success. We provide a platform that combines cutting-edge resources, personalized support, and a collaborative community, all designed to help advisors grow their businesses, maximize their impact, and build lasting legacies. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit .

