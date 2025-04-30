Bandero Premium Tequila Continues Rapid Expansion With Three New Markets Added In 2025
"As we grow into new markets, our goal is to continue to share our story of craftsmanship, heritage, and sustainability," said Johanna DeJoria, VP of Sales. "We've seen a 50% increase in sales from the previous year and expanded our market share by 40% in the last four months, which tells us there's a real appetite for a no-compromise approach to sipping tequila, one that prioritizes quality but is accessible at the same time."
Bandero offers two premium tequilas, an additive-free Blanco – triple-distilled and chill-filtered for exceptional purity and flavor, and its trending Café – blending the award-winning Blanco with Mexican coffee concentrate and agave honey, creating a rich, velvety spirit with notes of freshly roasted coffee, vanilla, and cacao. As tequila continues its rapid rise, becoming the second best-selling spirit in the U.S. in 2023 with $6.5 billion in sales, Bandero fills a key gap in the market, offering an approachable yet elevated sipping experience at under $50.
ABOUT BANDERO
Bandero Premium Tequila was founded in 2021 and is the latest venture by John Paul DeJoria, co-creator of Patron. It uses the finest Blue Weber Agave, matured for seven years in the red clay soil of Jalisco, Mexico's Highland region of Los Altos. The result produces mouth-watering agave, lending way to a floral, sweet-flavored, and creamy-textured tequila. Bandero offers an additive-free Blanco- triple-distilled before being chill-filtered to purify and perfect the flavor, and a Café- smooth yet dry, with notes of freshly roasted coffee, chocolate, and vanilla. Both premium spirits retail for under $50, filling a gap John Paul DeJoria saw in the market for an affordable, premium sipping tequila. Bandero is the recipient of many awards, including a Gold Medal at the Latin American World Spirit Competition 2024. Bandero is available in California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Texas, with more distribution coming soon. For more information, visit bandero or @banderotequila .
