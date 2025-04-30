MDA SPACE CHIEF PEOPLE, CULTURE AND TRANSFORMATION OFFICER STEPHANIE MCDONALD NAMED ONE OF CANADA's BEST EXECUTIVES BY THE GLOBE & MAIL's REPORT ON BUSINESS MAGAZINE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Established in 2020, the Best Executive Awards honour outstanding non-CEO leaders within Canadian organizations. Recipients are selected by the Report on Business editorial team, evaluating nominees on their professional accomplishments, leadership approach, and overall impact.

Ms. McDonald joined MDA Space in 2023 as the company's first Chief People, Culture and Transformation Officer. Since joining the company, she has overseen a full slate of strategic transformation initiatives focused on scaling MDA Space during a period of rapid expansion. As an indication of the company's growth, in the first 18 months of her tenure at MDA Space, Stephanie and her team welcomed and onboarded more than 1,500 new employees.

"With her disciplined approach to building new levels of enterprise-wide collaboration and engagement, Stephanie is quietly and quickly transforming our business and positioning our teams for growth and success," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Stephanie's patient coaching, exceptional communication, and emotionally intelligent approach to leadership helps all of us understand the need for change, and see how the work we are doing is helping achieve the company's vision and drive business success."

A seasoned executive with a background in large multinational corporations undergoing transformation, Ms. McDonald has led a series of organizations through a variety of significant transformations and corporate events, including rapid scaling and growth, complex business integrations and corporate turnarounds. Ms. McDonald holds a Master of Business Administration (Academic Distinction) from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan. She is also a certified Culture Coach from the Maslow Research Center.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda .

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn:

X:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Instagram:

SOURCE MDA Space