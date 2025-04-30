Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Msmes To Power India's Green Hydrogen Mission: MNRE Minister

2025-04-30 08:12:48
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, April 30 (KNN) Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi officially launched India's Green Hydrogen Certification scheme on Tuesday.

The certification framework represents a foundational step toward establishing transparency, traceability, and market credibility in green hydrogen production.

During the launch, Minister Joshi highlighted the crucial role that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will play as the "backbone" of India's energy transition through their innovative capabilities and localised solutions.

According to the Minister, MSMEs will be instrumental in achieving the National Green Hydrogen Mission's objective of creating a self-reliant green hydrogen ecosystem by 2030.

The announcement came during a national workshop focused on exploring opportunities and discussing the pivotal role of MSMEs in developing India's green hydrogen ecosystem.

The workshop drew more than 300 delegates representing various stakeholder groups, including MSMEs, policymakers, technology providers, industry associations, and international partners.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), stressed the importance of building capacities, facilitating finance, and strengthening technology linkages to enable meaningful MSME participation in this emerging industrial landscape.

Workshop discussions focused on strategies for integrating MSMEs into large-scale hydrogen projects.

Financial institutions, including the World Bank, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), participated in discussions regarding risk mitigation strategies, blended finance mechanisms, and the development of green credit lines specifically designed to be accessible to MSMEs.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN30042025000155011030ID1109490863

