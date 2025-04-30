Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission To Meet In London For Strategic Economic Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will take place on April 30 in London, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The Azerbaijani delegation will be led by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov. The session is set to cover cooperation across more than 20 areas, including energy transition, economic diversification and modernization, infrastructure development, regulatory reform, and business environment improvement.

The meeting is also expected to conclude with the signing of a final protocol reflecting the shared priorities and future steps in bilateral economic collaboration.

The commission is co-chaired by Parviz Shahbazov on behalf of Azerbaijan and Gareth Thomas, UK Under-Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Minister for Services, Small Business and Exports.