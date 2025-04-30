War Update: 177 Clashes In Past Day, Fighting Most Intense In Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 177 combat engagements were recorded between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders in the past 24 hours.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians carried out 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and at settlements, releasing 179 glide bombs.

Also, the enemy launched almost 5,900 artillery strikes, including 95 involving multiple rocket launchers, and 3,186 kamikaze drones.

12-year-old girl killed in drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Semenivka in Chernihiv region; Myropillia, Prokhody, Zapsillia in Sumy region; Duvanka in Kharkiv region; Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region; Volodymyrivka, Novopil in Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; as well as Kherson.

Over the past day, aviation, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit 15 Russian manpower and equipment clusters, two command posts, four artillery units, and an electronic warfare system.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian troops held back two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and toward Kamianka.

Nine Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled Russian assaults near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna, and Yampolivka.

In the Siversk direction, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

North Korea loses over 4,700 soldiers in Russia - South Korean intel

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 clashes were recorded in the areas of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and near Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske, and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 75 offensive attempts in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 13 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivne, and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Prydniprovia direction, the Russians went for an offensive that was repelled.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine's units held back 25 attacks. The enemy launched eight airstrikes using 19 guided bombs, and also 250 artillery attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 19 involving multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian army conducted no offensive moves in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation saw no changes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine has climbed to an estimated 951,960, including 1,100 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

Photo: General Staff