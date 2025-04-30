First To Confront Enemy: Ukraine Celebrates Border Guard Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards are always the first to confront the enemy, and now they not only hold the frontier, but also fight side by side with other elements of the Defense Forces.

This is stated in the greeting posted on Border Guard Day on the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi , Ukrinform reports.

As Syrskyi recalled, April 30 is a symbolic date. It was on this day in 1918 that the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic liberated Donetsk region from Russian occupation and reached the state border with Bolshevik Russia. Then the Separate Border Guard Corps of the UPR, the forerunner of the modern State Border Service of Ukraine, took over the protection of the eastern border.

"And today we are also waging a war of liberation against Russian invaders in order to reinstate the internationally recognized borders of our country," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

AFU using ammunition purchased from Polish PHU Lechmar – Demchenko

According to him, "the border is not just a line on the map. It is one of the key features of statehood, the frontier of our freedom and security. Ukrainian border guards have always been the first to confront the enemy. It is difficult to stand on the border, but it is also a great honor."

Today, the general noted, units of the State Border Service of Ukraine not only hold the frontier, but also fight alongside the Army and other elements of the Defense Forces.

Russian assault groups attempting to penetrate Sumy region, expand combat zone – Demchenko

"Eternal glory and memory to the fallen border guards who laid their lives for Ukraine. Their sacrifice will not be in vain," Syrskyi noted, also thanking border guards for their loyalty to the oath and service to the Ukrainian people.

"We will win together and regain control of the sacred borders of Ukraine," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says border guards hold the most difficult areas along the front lines, constantly proving that Ukraine is fighting – and will win.

Massive nighttime attack another proof that Russia not seeking peace –

This is stated in the greeting address posted on Border Guard Day on Umerov's Facebook page.

"Dear border guards! You were the first to confront the enemy – back in 2014 and then in February 2022. And for 11 years now you have been defending every meter of Ukrainian land," Umerov noted.