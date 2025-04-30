Russian Air Raid Targeting Kharkiv Region Leaves Enterprise, Hospital, Houses In Flames

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops employed 55 attack drones and 13 KAB glide bombs in the latest air raid targeting the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region where at least 50 people were injured.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional State Administration chief, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

As 15 drones attacked Kharkiv, 14 private houses and three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as a civilian enterprise and a medical facility. Eleven fires broke out. Forty-five people were injured in town, including two children and a pregnant woman, and another five civilians were affected across the region.

In total, Russian troops launched 55 attack drones and 13 KAB bombs as part of the massive attack, the head of the regional administration emphasized.

Civilian car in Kupiansk targeted by Russian drone strike, doctor injured

According to the official, in the Kharkiv operational axis, Ukrainian troops held back two Russian attacks near Vovchansk and toward Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka directions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 29, Russian troops attacked the Bohodukhiv and Kupyansk districts in Kharkiv region, seriously wounding a 65-year-old man.

Photo: SES