MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian government-run Russia Today (RT) network last year utilized a highest-ever budget on spreading Kremlin narratives around the world.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Telegram channel "Mozhem obyasnit ".

In total, RT spent 31.7 billion rubles (about $390 million) in 2024, which is 4.2 billion more than in 2023.

This amount also set an absolute record for Russia Today since the agency's inception.

The bulk of RT's expenses are budget appropriations. In 2024, the propaganda channel received RUB 28.6 billion from the Russian government.

In total, during 2025-2027, RT will get RUB 79 billion (nearly $1 billion) from the state budget.

At the same time, contrary to the law, RT never reported on its expenditures.

Meanwhile, sources said that in recent months, the "TV-Novosti" non-profit that manages the channel has been actively developing RT's Arabic version, recruiting new employees and expanding production of own content.

This happened after RT had been hit by EU and US sanctions.

