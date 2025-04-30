Zelensky After Russia's Drone Attacks On Kharkiv, Dnipro: Strong Sanctions, Air Defense Needed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United States, Europe, and other countries must exert pressure on Russia and introduce strong additional sanctions that will force the aggressor to cease fire and end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , commenting on the latest Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv, Dnipro, and other cities, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian drones continue flying in the skies over Ukraine all morning. And so it goes every day. That is why pressure on Russia is needed – strong additional sanctions that will actually work. It must be pressure, not just words or attempts at persuasion, that forces Russia to cease fire and end the war. Pressure from the United States, from Europe, from everyone in the world who believes there is no place for war on this planet. To protect our people, we need additional air defense systems that will make Russia's aerial terror impossible," Zelensky said.

He also thanked everyone supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"I thank everyone who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians at this time, everyone who is preparing new sanctions against Russia for prolonging the war and defense packages for Ukraine to protect lives," Zelensky said.

He recalled that late on April 29 and early on April 30, Russian drone attacks targeted Kharkiv, Dnipro, Dobropillia, and other cities and communities.

"Over 100 Russian attack drones overnight, 375 attack drones since the beginning of the week, more than 190 of them were Shaheds. In Kharkiv, as a result of two waves of strikes, more than 45 people were injured, including two children. The youngest victim is just 5 years old. All those affected are receiving medical assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. Residential areas were hit, with damage to apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school – a total of 13 civilian sites in the city," Zelensky said.

He also noted that in Dnipro, one person was killed and another injured.

"My condolences to the family. Another person was injured. The strike also targeted civilian infrastructure. In Dobropillia, the strike targeted a mine building and damaged ordinary buses and cars. One person was injured," Zelensky said.

Late on April 29, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv with drones. Initially, 45 injuries were reported. By the morning of April 30, the injury toll had risen to 47.

Law enforcement authorities have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for war crimes. The Russian military used at least 15 Geran-2 drones, which attacked the city between 22:00 and 22:30.