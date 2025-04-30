Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Demchenko: 462 Border Guards Returned From Russian Captivity

Demchenko: 462 Border Guards Returned From Russian Captivity


2025-04-30 08:11:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 462 Ukrainian border guards have been freed from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Throughout the exchanges conducted during the full-scale invasion, we managed to return 462 border guards from captivity. We continuously collaborate with relevant bodies, such as the Coordination Headquarters and other organizations involved in POW exchanges and the release of Ukrainians from captivity. Our efforts focus on maintaining contact and providing essential information about our service personnel who are confirmed to be in captivity or missing, to determine their possible whereabouts. We are fully aware of all those still held captive,” Demchenko stated.

Read also: Ukraine draws UN attention to journalist Roshchyna's death in Russian torture chambers

He further emphasized the Service's dedication to tracking those missing and whose locations remain unknown.

“We consolidate the information and constantly update such data to continue working on establishing their whereabouts,” Demchenko added, assuring that the State Border Guard Service is doing everything possible to secure the swift return of captured servicemen.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, 277 soldiers - the defenders of Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions - were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

MENAFN30042025000193011044ID1109490840

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search