Demchenko: 462 Border Guards Returned From Russian Captivity

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Throughout the exchanges conducted during the full-scale invasion, we managed to return 462 border guards from captivity. We continuously collaborate with relevant bodies, such as the Coordination Headquarters and other organizations involved in POW exchanges and the release of Ukrainians from captivity. Our efforts focus on maintaining contact and providing essential information about our service personnel who are confirmed to be in captivity or missing, to determine their possible whereabouts. We are fully aware of all those still held captive,” Demchenko stated.

He further emphasized the Service's dedication to tracking those missing and whose locations remain unknown.

“We consolidate the information and constantly update such data to continue working on establishing their whereabouts,” Demchenko added, assuring that the State Border Guard Service is doing everything possible to secure the swift return of captured servicemen.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, 277 soldiers - the defenders of Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions - were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.