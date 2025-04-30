Ukrainian Forces Down 50 Russian Uavs, Another 22 Disappear From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 50 Russian drones, while 22 enemy UAVs vanished from radar.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Since 09:30 on Tuesday, April 29, Russian forces have launched 108 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from various locations, including Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The primary targets of these airstrikes were Dnipro and Kharkiv. Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups effectively repelled the attacks.

As of 11:30 on Wednesday, April 30, 50 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs had been confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, southern, and central Ukraine.

In addition, 22 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.

The enemy attacks affected the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Two enemy UAVs remain active in Ukrainian airspace, with combat operations currently underway

As reported by Ukrinform, 47 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on April 29.