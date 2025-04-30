Türkiye And Italy Agree To Cooperate In Projects On Ukraine's Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Türkiye and Italy have signed a joint declaration that underscores their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their commitment to cooperation on investment projects aimed at Ukraine's recovery.

This is said in a joint declaration issued following the meeting of 4th Italy-Türkiye Intergovernmental Summit, co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“They [the parties] agreed to foster cooperation between their private sector representatives and public agencies to increase bilateral investments and promote possible mutual investment projects in the reconstruction of Ukraine,” the document reads.

The agreement comes ahead of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine to be held in Rome on July 10-11.

“The Parties confirmed their unwavering support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as their will to continue their efforts to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine as soon as possible,” the declaration reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a one-day visit to Italy, during which he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss, among other topics, efforts to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Photo credit: X / Recep Tayyip Erdoğan