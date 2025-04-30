Türkiye And Italy Agree To Cooperate In Projects On Ukraine's Recovery

Türkiye And Italy Agree To Cooperate In Projects On Ukraine's Recovery
This is said in a joint declaration issued following the meeting of 4th Italy-Türkiye Intergovernmental Summit, co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“They [the parties] agreed to foster cooperation between their private sector representatives and public agencies to increase bilateral investments and promote possible mutual investment projects in the reconstruction of Ukraine,” the document reads.
The agreement comes ahead of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine to be held in Rome on July 10-11.
“The Parties confirmed their unwavering support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as their will to continue their efforts to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine as soon as possible,” the declaration reads.Read also: Ukraine expects over $39B in budget support this year – Shmyhal
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a one-day visit to Italy, during which he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss, among other topics, efforts to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Photo credit: X / Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment