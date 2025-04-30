State Department: North Korea Responsible For Aiding Russia, This Prolongs War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) North Korea's assistance to Russia is prolonging the Russia-Ukraine war, and the country bears responsibility for this.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this during a briefing on Tuesday, according to Ukrinform.

"They [North Korea] are not being helpful [in ending the war]. There are other nations that also are facilitating this carnage, and their actions make it possible to continue. Third countries, like North Korea, have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war and they bear responsibility for it," she said.

China not going to comment on North Korean troops' participation in war against Ukraine

According to Bruce, the United States remains concerned about North Korea's direct involvement in the war.

"North Korea's military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end. Russia's training of North Korean soldiers directly violates Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874, and 2270, which collectively impose a broad prohibition on providing or receiving military training or assistance to or from the DPRK," she added.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service earlier stated that North Korean troops participating in combat against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region had suffered over 4,700 casualties, including more than 600 killed.