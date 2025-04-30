Ukrainian Drones Hit Murom Instrument-Making Plant Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia, which specializes in manufacturing ignition systems for munitions, as well as components and equipment for the aggressor state's navy and military aviation.

A law enforcement source told Ukrinform that five explosions were heard at the plant overnight. Preliminary reports indicate that two buildings were hit and a fire broke out.

"The Murom Instrument-Making Plant has been included in the sanctions lists of both Ukraine and the EU because it plays a significant role in supporting Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. But, as we can see, the Security Service has decided to 'expand' those sanctions a bit," the source said.

According to media reports, a warehouse and a checkpoint at the plant in Russia's Vladimir region were destroyed in the drone attack on the night of April 29-30.

The region's governor, Оleksandr Avdeev, confirmed a fire at a warehouse belonging to an unnamed facility. "Unmanned aerial vehicles damaged two buildings: one caught fire, which has since been localized. The second sustained minor damage, no fire occurred, and specialists are working at the site," he wrote.

Local residents reported that access to the area around the plant has been blocked.

The Murom Instrument-Making Plant is part of the Tekhmash Concern under the Russian state corporation Rostec, and is involved in military production.

On April 5, SBU strike drones targeted Russia's Promsintez plant, which manufactures explosives.