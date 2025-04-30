EU Border Guards Report No Plans To Block Checkpoints Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Border guards from neighboring European countries have not reported any intentions to block checkpoints, with only increased passenger traffic expected to cause border queues during the summer.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“As for the blocking, there has been no such information from border guards of neighboring European countries. We hope that no measures will be implemented on the other side of the border to restrict crossing for any category of individuals, vehicles, or citizens traveling for personal needs, leisure, or other reasons,” Demchenko stated.

He noted that occasional repair work may occur in certain areas, such as along the borders with Poland, Romania, and Hungary. However, these repairs are typically short-term and necessary, such as replacing road surfaces.

“This applies to checkpoints both in neighboring countries and in Ukraine. Together with the State Customs Service, we promptly notify the public of any disruptions, enabling people to adjust their travel plans or choose alternative checkpoints if needed,” he explained.

He also emphasized that repair work has minimal impact on border queues, attributing delays primarily to higher passenger traffic

“Before the Easter holidays, daily passenger traffic on weekdays averaged between 75,000 and 80,000 people in both directions. This influx of border crossings did not result in queues. However, during the summer, when traffic reached 120,000 to 130,000 people per day in both directions, increased passenger flow became the primary cause of queues,” Demchenko explained.

: 462 border guards returned from Russian captivit

He noted that during peak periods or high-load days, both Ukrainian and neighboring countries' services deploy additional personnel and improve information exchange to expedite the registration of passengers and vehicles at border checkpoints in both directions.

Demchenko also recalled that the State Border Guard Service provides updates on checkpoint congestion every three hours, specifically for exits from Ukraine to the European Union and some checkpoints along the border with Moldova. Similar information is available through the resources of neighboring countries' controlling services for travelers heading toward Ukraine.

As reported, passenger and vehicle traffic at the border surged ahead of the Easter holidays. On April 18, over 109,000 individuals crossed Ukraine's state border, with 70,000 entering the country and 49,000 leaving.