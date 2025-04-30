Estonia Ready To Send Company Of Troops To Ukraine As Part Of Deterrence Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonia is prepared to send a company of troops to Ukraine as part of "Coalition of the Willing" efforts to help ensure peace in the region.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said this on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports, citing ERR .

Michal confirmed that Estonia is ready to participate in a deterrence force being formed by the "Coalition of the Willing," led by the United Kingdom and France, which aims to offer security guarantees to Ukraine.

According to the prime minister, planning for the "Coalition of the Willing" is still ongoing, but Estonia is ready to contribute a land combat unit of up to a company in size, including training instructors and staff officers.

"Before deploying the unit, we will, of course, seek a mandate from the Riigikogu," Michal said.

He added that Estonia still views NATO membership for Ukraine as the best way to guarantee its security.

"If NATO membership takes time, deterrence and defense measures must be ensured through allied forces based on the ground in Ukraine. Ukraine's security is Europe's security. An independent, sovereign Ukraine that belongs to the European family is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow's imperialism for all of us. We must show that we are capable of taking action, not just having good ideas," Michal said.

According to the report, a company ranges from 50 to 250 soldiers and tends to average 150.

On March 15, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed plans for a "Western peacekeeping force" in Ukraine of more than 10,000 troops during a virtual meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Last week, however, media reports indicated that the UK is likely to abandon plans to send thousands of troops to protect Ukraine because the risks are deemed "too high."