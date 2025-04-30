Damage And Injuries Reported As Russian Drones Attack Pivdenne In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the morning of April 30, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the town of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region, causing significant damage and injuring three residents.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the attack occurred at approximately 06:30 and involved six UAVs, reportedly of the Geran-2 type. The strikes caused fires and damaged a two-story apartment building, five private homes, and six vehicles.

The prosecutor's office reported that a 65-year-old woman and two men, aged 25 and 64, suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the attack.

This marks the first time Pivdenne has been targeted by Russian strikes.

Later, the Main Department of the National Polic in the Kharkiv region reported that the number of injured individuals had risen to nine, including children.

“Nine local residents were injured in the shelling. Among them were four adults and five children, aged 5 to 15, who were at home during the attack. All suffered acute stress reactions and received treatment on the spot,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 29, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with at least 15 drones, injuring 47 people, including two children.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office