Ukraine, Lithuania Discuss Joint Defense Industry Projects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Ukrainian delegation met with Lithuania's Deputy Foreign Minister, Julius Pranevicius, to discuss the development of joint projects in the defense industry.

The Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainian enterprises are growing stronger every day, producing more and more weapons essential for Ukraine's defense. But through cooperation with Western companies, our production capacity can be significantly expanded. We're grateful to the government representatives of our partner countries for understanding the needs of Ukraine's defense industry and for supporting defense cooperation at a high level," said Davyd Aloian, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries.

The Ukrainian side also briefed Lithuanian partners on the situation at the front line and on intelligence data suggesting that Russia is preparing for further military operations.

Pranevicius, in turn, reaffirmed Lithuania's readiness to collaborate and exchange expertise to strengthen the capabilities of both Ukraine and all of Europe.

During the meeting, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense, Serhii Boiev, stated that Russia's advantage on the battlefield is bolstered by support from Iran and North Korea, as well as its centralized production of missiles and drones. This, he said, highlights the urgent need for Europe to strengthen its own capabilities to protect both its people and the continent.

Boiev noted that Russia has not abandoned its aggressive plans and that the uninterrupted operation of its defense industry is clear evidence of this.

"Russia and its allies are evolving in the tools they use. Sanctions alone are not enough, so the world must intensify its pressure. Europe must be united, and the defense of the continent must be a shared objective," he said.

He also outlined priority areas where Europe must build up its capabilities to be ready to defend its citizens and the continent. Support from Iran and North Korea is helping Russia on the battlefield and in securing critical materials and components, while its centralized missile, ammunition, and drone production gives it a significant advantage.

"This war in Ukraine is our shared war, so we must take joint steps to enhance the capabilities of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole. You can be assured that we are ready to cooperate and share our expertise at all levels," Pranevicius said.

Together with Boiev, he emphasized the urgent need to invest in air and missile defense systems and missiles for them.

Earlier reports said that Lithuania plans to allocate over 5% of its GDP to defense starting in 2026.

Photo: Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine