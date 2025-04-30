Pakistan May Hit Global Heat Record This Week, Warns Washington Post

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Washington Post has warned that Pakistan could experience record-breaking heat this week, with temperatures possibly reaching or exceeding 50°C in parts of the country-a level that would match the global heat record for April.

Citing rising temperatures across South Asia, the report notes that central and southern Pakistan are at risk of touching the extreme heat mark. The paper also referenced Nawabshah's 50°C temperature in April 2018, which stands as Asia's highest temperature for that month on record.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast some relief from the ongoing heatwave, predicting a shift in weather patterns between May 1 and May 4. Rain, thunderstorms, and even hail are expected in various upper and central regions, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the PMD, a western weather system is likely to enter northern parts of the country by the evening of April 30, followed by moisture-laden winds entering northeastern Punjab from May 1.

Under the influence of this system, areas including Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, and Gilgit-Baltistan may witness windstorms and scattered thunderstorms.

In addition, from the night of May 2 to May 5, parts of southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan-including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, Zhob, Khuzdar, Musakhel, and Barkhan-are also expected to receive intermittent dust storms and thunderstorms.

The PMD has warned that strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning could pose risks to vulnerable structures such as power poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.