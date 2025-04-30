Akuvox's A08 Access Control Terminal Wins Red Dot And If Design Awards 2025
The Red Dot Design Award , established in 1954, and the iF Design Award , founded in 1953, are globally respected benchmarks for excellence in product design. Both evaluate entries based on rigorous criteria, including innovation, aesthetics, usability, and functionality.
Akuvox A08 Access Control Terminal: Sleek, Secure, and Versatile
The Akuvox A08 access control terminal redefines secure access with its ultra-slim profile, crafted from premium toughened glass and aluminum alloy. A subtle blue ring around the QR code scanner provides clear status indicators, blending modern aesthetics with practical functionality.
Designed for high-end residential, office, and commercial spaces, the A08 supports five access methods-QR codes, RF cards, PIN, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Near Field Communication (NFC). This versatility offers a future-ready alternative to traditional single-method systems, aligning seamlessly with minimalist architectural trends.
akubela HyPanel Ultra: The Heart of Smart Homes
The akubela HyPanel Ultra is a wall-mounted, large-screen control panel that centralizes smart home management. It doubles as an HD video intercom and a digital photo frame for family memories.
Featuring a dark gray metal frame and a frameless 10.36-inch 2K touchscreen, the HyPanel Ultra combines futuristic design with intuitive functionality. It unifies control of security, lighting, climate, and entry systems, offering seamless integration with various smart home ecosystems through multiple connectivity options.
A Legacy of Design Excellence
Akuvox and akubela have a storied history of recognition, earning accolades from the world's top design awards, including Germany's Red Dot and iF Design Awards, as well as the IDEA Design Award in the U.S. Committed to blending technological innovation with elegant design, Akuvox and akubela continue to deliver exceptional products and services to users worldwide.
