UPERFECT Unveils Omega Flexible Monitor - Revolutionizing Portable Visual Experience

LOS ANGLES, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPERFECT , a pioneer in portable display technology, has redefined mobile workspaces with the debut of its latest concept product line: the Omega Flexible Display Series, featuring two models, the 22-inch Omega and the 17.3-inch Omega Mini. Both are designed to elevate mobile productivity and creative workflows.

The Omega Flexible Display lineup offers two distinct sizes to meet different creative and mobility needs. The flagship Omega features a stunning 22-inch OLED touchscreen with 3K resolution (2880 × 1800) and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crystal-clear visuals and ultra-smooth performance for multitasking, media editing, and immersive entertainment. The compact Omega Mini offers a 17.3-inch QHD display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, providing vibrant visuals in a lighter and more portable form factor.

Optimized for MacBook users and digital professionals, both models support plug-and-play USB-C connectivity, enabling instant expansion of your digital workspace. The 100% DCI-P3 color gamut on the Omega ensures exceptional color accuracy, while touch interaction across both screens introduces intuitive control for a wide range of creative applications.

Unlike traditional portable monitors, the Omega series is designed to fold a full 180 degrees without leaving any visible crease, making them as versatile as they are portable. Their lightweight structures and durable hinge mechanisms provide the flexibility to work from virtually anywhere, whether in a studio, café, or on the road.

With the Omega Flexible Display Series, UPERFECT envisions a future where mobile workspaces are as flexible as the lifestyles they support. By combining cutting-edge visuals with foldable convenience, these concept displays are built to meet the demands of creators, designers, and modern professionals.

Currently under development and projected for release in 2026, the Omega Flexible Display Series represents UPERFECT's forward-thinking approach to user-centric design and mobile computing.

For more information and to stay updated on product availability, visit products/omega-flexible-display-22-inch

SOURCE UPERFECT

