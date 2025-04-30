Advancing Trustworthy AI Globally: TELUS Is The First Canadian Company To Embrace Newly-Launched Hiroshima AI Process (HAIP) Reporting Framework

TELUS contributed insights from its award-winning, human-centric AI program in support of accountability and trust-building worldwide

Contributions of early reporting framework respondents are critical to ongoing global discussions, including the G7 Leaders' Summit and the OECD's Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Plenary later this year

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS today announces its submission to the Hiroshima AI Process (HAIP) Reporting Framework , sharing its proven approaches and best practices for safe and trustworthy AI development in alignment with the G7 AI Code of Conduct. As one of 20 companies worldwide that participated in the OECD Pilot of the Reporting Framework, TELUS is proud to contribute to global collaborative efforts to develop human-centric AI extending its long-standing commitment to building trust in TELUS and the digital world.

"This collaboration between G7 nations and industry partners is vital to developing human-centric AI that builds trust in technology," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "As Canada prepares to host the G7 meetings later this year, TELUS is participating in the B7 discussions this May, where it will champion responsible AI adoption that prioritizes fairness, safety, and transparency. Our long-standing commitment to ethical data and AI practices positions us well to contribute to this important work, which will help our global community realize the transformative benefits of this technology in a way that is safe and responsible."

Driving collaboration for trustworthy AI systems around the world

The Hiroshima AI Process (HAIP) is a framework for organizations developing advanced AI systems to align with the G7 AI Code of Conduct. The first-of-its-kind HAIP Reporting Framework offers organizations the chance to present comparable information on their AI risk management actions and practices, thereby supporting transparency, accountability, and interoperability, across various industries and jurisdictions. These actions will help enhance trust in AI while mitigating risks related to the technology.

The HAIP framework was first announced as an international initiative in May 2023 by the G7 member countries, after which TELUS was invited to contribute its insights and expertise to the development of responsible AI. TELUS shared how it has implemented comprehensive AI risk management practices and transparency measures, educated its team members through AI and data literacy programs, and aligned its AI governance with existing international standards.

Homegrown leadership, global impact

TELUS is the first Canadian organization to commit to the Reporting Framework. The organization is recognized for its leadership in developing and deploying responsible AI, becoming the first company in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1) and one of the first to sign the Government of Canada's voluntary code of conduct for generative AI . The company's efforts in AI literacy were recently acknowledged as the sole Canadian case study in a Business at OECD report, Boosting Productivity and Business Growth: The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skills .

In March 2025, TELUS announced that it is partnering with NVIDIA to launch a series of Sovereign AI Factories , providing Canadian businesses and researchers with advanced technology to drive innovation while keeping all data and computing power in Canada. Importantly, TELUS' AI Factory is built in one the world's most sustainable. AI-ready data centres, in Rimouski, Quebec utilizes 99% renewable energy and is three times more energy efficient for excess power usage.

For more information about TELUS' commitment to responsible AI, visit telus/responsibleAI .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU ) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

