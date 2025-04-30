Flamingo TV Bonaire B.V. Takes A Bold Step Forward In Network Transformation With Harmonic

Harmonic's cOS Virtualized Broadband Platform Simplifies the Transition to Distributed Access Architecture, Enabling Faster Connectivity and an Evolutionary Path to Fiber

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Caribbean internet service provider Flamingo TV Bonaire is embracing Harmonic's industry-leading cOSTM virtualized broadband platform to completely modernize its broadband infrastructure. Powered by software, Harmonic's cOS broadband platform significantly boosts high-speed broadband connectivity for Flamingo TV subscribers while ensuring greater network efficiency, scalability and a seamless future migration to fiber for the operator.

"High-speed broadband is a lifeline to island residents. Partnering with Harmonic, we are transforming our network to deliver faster internet speeds and improving the subscriber experience," said Patrick Dowling, general manager at Flamingo TV. "Harmonic's cOS broadband platform enabled us to migrate to a distributed access architecture with minimal disruption and deliver next-generation broadband services to our subscribers."

Flamingo TV has deployed Harmonic's cOS platform as virtualized core software along with the company's Pebble Remote PHY Device and Ripple modular DAA node. Harmonic's broadband solution provides Flamingo TV with a single platform for DOCSIS 3.1 today and PON in the future, reducing hardware while providing significant power and space savings. The flexibility and scalability of the cOS platform will allow the operator to adapt and grow as subscriber demands evolve in the future.

Additionally, Harmonic's cOS Central provides Flamingo TV with powerful network analytics, improving real-time network visibility and enabling proactive resolution of issues to ensure reliable broadband service availability.

"Flamingo TV's decision to modernize its network with our cOS virtualized broadband platform and DAA technology positions them as a broadband innovator in the Caribbean region," said Asaf Matatyaou, senior vice president, product, broadband business at Harmonic. "By adopting the Harmonic platform, Flamingo TV is maximizing the value of their current DOCSIS network and paving the way for future fiber offerings. Their forward-thinking approach demonstrates that broadband infrastructure modernization and fiber optionality is achievable for operators of any size."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 33 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

