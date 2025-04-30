403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exclusive Presentation Of The New Bentley Continental GT New Took Place At AVTODOM Rublevsky
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The long-awaited presentation of the updated Bentley Continental GT New took place at the AVTODOM Rublevsky dealership on April 26, 2025 for the first time in Russia. The dealership space turned into a stage for a real automobile performance that evening. Each guest could personally touch the aesthetics and engineering perfection of Bentley.
The format of the meeting was fully consistent with the status of the brand - private and brilliant. Entrance was by invitation. This immediately set the exclusive tone of the evening and the mood of the event itself. Everything for those who prefer to shine against the backdrop of the starry sky and bright cars was here. The theatrical presentation of the new product gave the event a special dynamic. A jazz concert and a DJ set created the atmosphere of a luxury weekend. A cocktail bar and a buffet with a tasting of signature cheeses became a pleasant addition to the evening. Guests were able to take part in a drawing for exclusive gifts from partners and create individual art souvenirs as a keepsake in the fashion sketch and calligraphy zones.
The Bentley Continental GT New is a powerful luxury car with a hybrid engine. This model has an evolutionary design. It retains the recognizable features of the Continental line and offers new body shapes, verified aerodynamics and an emphasis on detail. A powerful power unit - a 4.0 liter hybrid V8 engine with a total power of 771 hp is hidden under the hood of the updated coupe. This provides impressive dynamics and an invariably smooth ride. The new model accelerates to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The new Bentley Continental GT can drive on electricity at a speed of up to 140 km/h and simultaneously charge the battery while driving. The iconic car has a top speed of 335 km/h. Intelligent all-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension and modern assistants guarantee confidence in any conditions. New personalization options make every trip unique. Exclusive interior trim materials and a wealth of color solutions emphasize the individuality of each car. Innovative technological solutions integrated into the controls and multimedia take the driving experience to a new level. Particular attention is paid to acoustic comfort and safety. The car is equipped with the latest active and passive protection systems.
AVTODOM Rublevsky continues the tradition of organizing closed premieres for the most devoted fans of the Bentley brand. The Continental GT model is already available for order at the AVTODOM Rublevsky dealership. A team of professionals is ready to offer individual solutions for equipment and service.
“The presentation of the updated Bentley Continental GT New is an introduction to a new stage in the history of the legendary brand. This event brought together the most demanding connoisseurs of luxury and individuality. Our clients can personally appreciate the advantages of the new product now. We are glad that AVTODOM Rublevsky became the place of this bright premiere,” – commented Sergey Mordovin, Director of the Lux Division of AVTODOM Group of Companies.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
The format of the meeting was fully consistent with the status of the brand - private and brilliant. Entrance was by invitation. This immediately set the exclusive tone of the evening and the mood of the event itself. Everything for those who prefer to shine against the backdrop of the starry sky and bright cars was here. The theatrical presentation of the new product gave the event a special dynamic. A jazz concert and a DJ set created the atmosphere of a luxury weekend. A cocktail bar and a buffet with a tasting of signature cheeses became a pleasant addition to the evening. Guests were able to take part in a drawing for exclusive gifts from partners and create individual art souvenirs as a keepsake in the fashion sketch and calligraphy zones.
The Bentley Continental GT New is a powerful luxury car with a hybrid engine. This model has an evolutionary design. It retains the recognizable features of the Continental line and offers new body shapes, verified aerodynamics and an emphasis on detail. A powerful power unit - a 4.0 liter hybrid V8 engine with a total power of 771 hp is hidden under the hood of the updated coupe. This provides impressive dynamics and an invariably smooth ride. The new model accelerates to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The new Bentley Continental GT can drive on electricity at a speed of up to 140 km/h and simultaneously charge the battery while driving. The iconic car has a top speed of 335 km/h. Intelligent all-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension and modern assistants guarantee confidence in any conditions. New personalization options make every trip unique. Exclusive interior trim materials and a wealth of color solutions emphasize the individuality of each car. Innovative technological solutions integrated into the controls and multimedia take the driving experience to a new level. Particular attention is paid to acoustic comfort and safety. The car is equipped with the latest active and passive protection systems.
AVTODOM Rublevsky continues the tradition of organizing closed premieres for the most devoted fans of the Bentley brand. The Continental GT model is already available for order at the AVTODOM Rublevsky dealership. A team of professionals is ready to offer individual solutions for equipment and service.
“The presentation of the updated Bentley Continental GT New is an introduction to a new stage in the history of the legendary brand. This event brought together the most demanding connoisseurs of luxury and individuality. Our clients can personally appreciate the advantages of the new product now. We are glad that AVTODOM Rublevsky became the place of this bright premiere,” – commented Sergey Mordovin, Director of the Lux Division of AVTODOM Group of Companies.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
Company :-GC AVTODOM
User :- Tatiana Orlova
Email :...
Phone :-89164149314
Mobile:- 89164149314Url :- Leninsky Prospekt, 107, Mosco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment