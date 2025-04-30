403
Roadcast Appoints Sridhar Iyer As Chief Business Officer To Streamline Processes, Drive Innovation, And Accelerate Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th April'25, New Delhi: Roadcast, a leading SaaS-based, hardware-agnostic tracking and logistics management platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sridhar Iyer as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). With over 30 years of experience across advertising, marketing, and digital transformation, Sridhar brings with him a rare blend of strategic foresight and operational depth, traits that are set to play a pivotal role in shaping Roadcast's future.
Sridhar's professional journey has been one of steady growth. Starting his career in brand management and advertising, he honed his skills at agencies such as Everest Advertising, TBWA Anthem, and FCB Ulka, working on brands across diverse sectors including White Goods, Cigarettes, Alcobev, Kitchen Appliances, Automobiles (2-Wheelers), Education , FMCG and B2B brands. Over time, he evolved into leadership roles at prestigious firms like FCB Ulka, J. Walter Thompson, Publicis Capital and later joined Hashtag Orange a full-service digital agency as Chief Strategy Officer.
What distinguishes Sridhar is his strategic thinking and ability to build strong, high-performance teams and put robust systems into place. "I've always found my strength in building cohesive teams, developing structured processes, and setting up scalable business frameworks," he shares. His experience spans across traditional and digital mediums, making him both a strategist and an executor. From cigarettes to education to alcohol, he has handled a wide spectrum of categories, with a strong understanding of consumer behaviour, digital engagement, and brand storytelling.
At Roadcast, Sridhar's mandate is clear: to bring structure, scalability, and strategic direction to the company's growing operations. In a fast-moving startup environment, he is focused on formalizing business processes across functions, including HR, sales, marketing, and product. From setting growth mechanisms in place to defining advertising and outreach roadmaps, Sridhar is building a solid foundation to help Roadcast scale exponentially in the coming years.
"Startups often move fast, but in the process, sometimes processes and structures get overlooked. My role here is to ensure that while we drive growth, we also build a stable, process-oriented organisation where every team knows their goals, KPIs, and the logic behind our business targets," Sridhar said.
Rahul Mehra, Co-founder of Roadcast, added, "Sridhar brings a unique combination of creative instinct and business rigour. His cross-category experience, understanding of brand frameworks, and hands-on leadership style will be instrumental as we enter our next growth phase."
About Roadcast:
Roadcast, an end-to-end supply chain management solutions provider, was founded in 2015. Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra started this Delhi-based SaaS company as a technology provider for logistics enterprises. Roadcast's technology can be applied to businesses offering food delivery, logistics & transportation, electric mobility, and courier & parcel delivery.
