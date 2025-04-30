403
Doctors Without Borders: Gaza Turning Into A Mass Grave
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 30 (KUNA) -- Doctors Without Borders Organization warned on Wednesday that Gaza is turning into a "mass grave" for Palestinians and aid workers.
Emergency Director Claire Nicolet said in a press release that the International Court of Justice's decision to begin legal procedures requiring Israel to allow aid into Gaza will take time that Gazans can't afford.
She condemned Israel's blockade, saying it deliberately blocks food, medicine, and aid, worsening the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
Nicolet added that since March 2, Israel has completely banned aid from entering, leading to deadly consequences, and accusing Israel of using aid as a weapon of war and collective punishment.
The organization urged world governments to pressure Israel to lift the siege and allow aid in to prevent more deaths.
Palestinian health authorities stated that as of the latest figures, Israel's ongoing aggression since October 7th 2023, has killed over 52,365 Palestinians and injured more than 117,905. (end)
nk
