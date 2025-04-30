Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Honoring Ceremony Of KU Excelling Students

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday sponsored and attended the honoring ceremony of excelling students at Kuwait University for the 21/22 and 22/23 semesters.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Dr. Adel Majed Boursali, Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and senior sheikhs and officials. His Highness the Amir arrived at the venue of the ceremony in a motorcade to a warm welcome by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Abdullah Al-Jallal, Kuwait University Director Dr. Dina Al-Mailam and the organizers of the event.

For his part, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and the Crown Prince for sponsoring this event, which reflect their keenness on supporting the excelling students.

"Your generous support for higher education institutions has had a profound impact in creating a scientific renaissance of which we are all proud," said the minister.

The minister also lauded the leadership's support, which instilled in the graduates the foundations of knowledge, scholarship, loyalty, and a sense of belonging to this nation.

Minister Al-Jallal congratulated the excelling students and expressed gratitude for their efforts and hard work. "On this occasion, I cannot miss extending my sincere thanks to your teachers who have been a support and a help to you, and to your parents who have provided you with support and care. Your success today is the result of this joint effort. Congratulations," said the minister. (end) aa