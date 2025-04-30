403
Arab 24Th Athletics Tourney Kicks Off Wed. With Kuwaiti Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 30 (KUNA) -- The 24th Arab Athletics Championship kicks off, Wednesday, in the western Algerian city of Oran, with the participation of 160 athletes from 12 Arab countries, including Kuwait. In a press statement, President of the Algerian Athletics Federation and head of the championship's organizing committee, Yacine Louail, said that the city of Oran was chosen to host the competition based on its extensive experience in organizing major sporting events such as the Mediterranean Games and the Arab Games.
He pointed out that the Algerian Athletics Federation has adopted, for the first time, a digital platform for registration, with the aim of facilitating athlete participation and modernizing organizational procedures in accordance with international standards. (end) mr
