Eurostat: GDP Up 0.4, 0.3 Pct. Euro Area, EU Q1 '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 30 (KUNA) -- Gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro area grew by 0.4 percent and in the European Union by 0.3 percent during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter according to preliminary estimates published by the European statistical office (Eurostat) on Wednesday.
According to Eurostat, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the European Union in the first quarter of 2025, the same growth rates recorded in the previous quarter.
The euro area had previously recorded a growth rate of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the EU's GDP grew by 0.4 percent during the same period.
Ireland recorded the highest quarterly growth rate among the member states with available data, with a 3.2 percent increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Spain and Lithuania, each with a growth rate of 0.6 percent. Hungary was the only member state to experience a contraction in GDP, with a decrease of 0.2 percent. (end)
