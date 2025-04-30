403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Claims U.S. Exploits COVID Scapegoating to Hide Failures
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday accused the United States of showing “indifference and delayed actions” during the global COVID-19 crisis, claiming that Washington has used Beijing as a scapegoat to shift focus away from its own failures in managing the outbreak.
The accusations were outlined in a White Paper issued by the State Council Information Office, titled “Covid-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China’s Actions and Stance.”
In the document, Chinese officials argue that “substantial evidence” indicates COVID-19 “might have emerged in the United States earlier than its officially-claimed timeline, and earlier than the outbreak in China,” and they are calling for a comprehensive investigation into the origins of the virus within U.S. borders.
“The US has made China the primary scapegoat for its own mismanaged COVID-19 response,” the report claims, further accusing the U.S. government of spreading falsehoods and squandering “precious time China had secured for the global fight against the pandemic.”
China’s assertions follow the launch of a new U.S. government website on April 18, which revives the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origins in China—a claim that Chinese authorities have consistently denied.
As of April 13, the World Health Organization reports that COVID-19 has caused over 7 million deaths worldwide. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
The WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and lifted the public health emergency designation on May 5, 2023.
The accusations were outlined in a White Paper issued by the State Council Information Office, titled “Covid-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China’s Actions and Stance.”
In the document, Chinese officials argue that “substantial evidence” indicates COVID-19 “might have emerged in the United States earlier than its officially-claimed timeline, and earlier than the outbreak in China,” and they are calling for a comprehensive investigation into the origins of the virus within U.S. borders.
“The US has made China the primary scapegoat for its own mismanaged COVID-19 response,” the report claims, further accusing the U.S. government of spreading falsehoods and squandering “precious time China had secured for the global fight against the pandemic.”
China’s assertions follow the launch of a new U.S. government website on April 18, which revives the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origins in China—a claim that Chinese authorities have consistently denied.
As of April 13, the World Health Organization reports that COVID-19 has caused over 7 million deaths worldwide. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
The WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and lifted the public health emergency designation on May 5, 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment